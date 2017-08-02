RSF Historical Society event honors Lilian Rice Aug. 12

The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society is hosting “Historic Places – A Celebration of Master Architect Lilian Jeanette Rice” on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club from 3-5 p.m.

Rice’s art and architectural prowess is what made Rancho Santa Fe the special place for which it is known. She expressed her architectural designs in a variety of Spanish Colonial Revival styles and her personal interpretation of a Spanish village.

The Aug. 12 presentation will be made by historian Vonn Marie May. May is a cultural landscape specialist and author of the book “Rancho Santa Fe.” Reservations are required and tickets are $20 for members and $25 for guests. Wine and light refreshments will be served.

The event is presented by “Historic Places,” an educational program that presents historical topics and biographies that convey the significance of the San Diego region in the broader context of California history. The event benefits the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society and is sponsored by the RSF Garden Club, Save Our Heritage Organization and Johnson and Johnson Architects.

To purchase tickets, visit ranchosantafehistoricalsociety.org, email info@rsfhs.org or call (858) 756-9291. The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is located at 17025 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe.