CDRC reviews Plaza de Santa Fe renovation

Updates to the Plaza de Santa Fe, home of the post office and the former market on Via de Santa Fe, have been submitted for review to the Rancho Santa Fe Association Covenant Design Review Committee.

According to Building Commissioner Tom Farrar, the plans call for a facelift of the building with a new entry and windows. Plans also include new landscaping and the resurfacing and re-striping of the parking lot. Internally, tenant improvements are being completed in the former market building to create shared office spaces with common areas for doing business, including conference rooms.

Farrar said along with any new use in the center, parking is a concern as parking is already restrictive in the lot and the Association wants to make sure it remains convenient for residents picking up their mail.

After review by the CDRC, the plans will need to come before the RSF Association board for approval.