Rancho Santa Fe Library hosts 'Captain Underpants' themed party

The Rancho Santa Fe Children’s Library had a Pilkey Party on July 11, celebrating the author’s popular “The Adventures of Captain Underpants” book series. The party was part of the library’s Summer Reading Program
At the party, kids could participate in activities and games taken straight from the books such as make their own comic books and magic alien juice, as well as take photos with a green screen.
Kids also enjoyed marshmallow and chocolate treats from the “Frankenbooger’s Food Frenzy.”
Upcoming activities at the library include Art and Culture by Zone for Babies and Kids with “Babies and Kids Whisperer” Yuru Lameda on Monday, July 24 at 10:30 a.m.; a snap circuits activity on Thursday, July 26 at 2 p.m.; and Dinosaur Rock on Monday, July 31 at 10:30 a.m. The Summer Reading Program concludes with an ice cream social at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center on Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. For a full calendar of activities, visit rsflibraryguild.org.