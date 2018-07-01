Accomplished volleyball player Paris Winkler to play at Brown University

Paris Winkler Courtesy

Rancho Santa Fe resident Paris Winkler is excited to confirm that all her years of hard work paid off and she will be playing volleyball for Brown University and entering the Class of 2022 this fall. Paris has been playing competitively at both WAVE Volleyball Club and Coast Volleyball Club since the age of 10 and was recruited by Villanova, Southern Methodist University, as well as, Brown. Paris was the “2017 Senior Varsity Co-Captain” at The Bishop’s School where she has been a student since the 6th grade.

Endless hours of focus and sweat led her be the recipient of the Knight of the Round Table Award, where she was recognized as an athlete who faithfully and consistently provided and demonstrated inspiration, leadership, loyalty, dependability, and sportsmanship. It’s no wonder that Brown wanted her with her many titles: named to the Union Tribune All-Academic Team (2017); selected to play in the 2017-2018 Senior All-Star Tournament held at Miramar College.

Her team wins include; Nike Tournament of the Champions Diamond Division Champion (2017); Coastal League Champions (2017); CIF San Diego Open Division – Semifinalist; CIF Div. 1 State - Regional Semifinalist; Gold at JVA West Coast Cup (2017); and Gold at JVA World Challenge (2017) along with placing 5th in the nation at Nationals (Open, 2018); Silver at SCVA Junior National Qualifier (Open, 2018); and Bronze at JVA West Coast Cup (Open, 2018).

Paris has been coached by Tod Mattox since she was 11 and attended the Bishop's volleyball camps every summer. Paris will be Mattox’s 3rd Libero position this fall in the Ivy Leagues.

“I was so proud to wear the Bishop's ‘B’ on my uniform,” says Paris, “and this fall I will continue to wear my “B” but for Brown. I look forward to bringing all that Coach Mattox has instilled in me to the college level.”

Paris credits her grandfather, David Dunn, as her biggest influence with his incredible example of hard work. He told her anything was possible if you made a commitment to what you want and she decided Brown was her goal and his undying enthusiasm never let her forget it.