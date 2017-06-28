Bob Baker Enterprises inks lease for new corporate headquarters at Palma de la Reina in RSF

Bob Baker Enterprises has leased 2,463 square feet of space for its new corporate headquarters at Palma de la Reina, a mixed-use complex located at 5531 Cancha de Golf, just off Via de la Valle in Rancho Santa Fe. Bob Baker Enterprises is expected to move in this fall.

“We are proud to welcome one of Rancho Santa Fe’s most respected business leaders to Palma de la Reina,” said Richard Cavanaugh, president and CEO of Newport Pacific, Inc., owner and developer. Palma de la Reina is the final element in the Whispering Palms master plan, created by Newport Pacific, Inc. in 1962.

The first business to occupy the 21,050-square-foot commercial building is Rancho Santa Fe Cosmetic and Family Dentistry, owned by longtime San Diegan Dr. Jennifer Dean. The practice features advanced diagnostic imaging and state-of-the-art dental and sterilization equipment as well as a range of high comfort amenities.

The adjacent 1,427-square-foot space will soon be occupied by Bella Botox, owned by Dr. Gwendolyn Henao, a physician in private practice locally since 2005. Expected to open later this summer, Bella Botox will offer multiple cosmetic procedures and medical grade skin care regimes.

There are several popular new merchants open for business in the retail portion of the project, including The Brighter Side, a boutique specializing in mastectomy products and services for women affected by breast cancer. Operated since 2003 by Solana Beach resident Mari Muscio, The Brighter Side supports women undergoing cancer treatment and recovery. An experienced team of certified mastectomy fitters help clients with their choice of prosthesis, undergarments and swimwear, as well as wigs, scarves, headwear and skin care.

Another newly opened local business is Gyrotonic Rancho Santa Fe, a gyrotonic fitness studio owned by Rancho Santa Fe resident Michelle Moon. Inspired by the art and culture of Milan, the studio offers private sessions and group classes along with a boutique showcasing an exclusive line of European active wear.

Expected to open later this year is a new concept from iconic restaurateur Bob Djahanguiri, a Rancho Santa Fe resident and co-owner of the popular eatery, The Rancho Santa Fe Bistro. Djahanguiri’s concept for his new space at Palma de la Reina includes an Italian coffee house, convenience market and classic European steak house. Other new retailers expected to open soon are Whispering Palms Cleaners and Salon Draven, offering personal beauty services including hair, nails and skin care.

Within the next month, both the project developer, Newport Pacific, Inc., and Cavanaugh Properties, a professional property management firm that will manage both the commercial and residential components of the Palma de la Reina project, will also be moving into the development.

The finishing touches on the first apartment homes at Palma de la Reina are being completed with move-ins slated for July 1, 2017. Ranging from approximately 1,000 to 1,100 square feet, apartment homes at Palma de la Reina offer two bedrooms and two baths with high-end amenities throughout and exclusive access to its swimming pool. For more information, visit www.liveatpalmadelareina.com or call 858-756-3771.

“We are excited to see Palma de la Reina come to life with these vibrant local merchants and we look forward to welcoming our first new residents,” added Cavanaugh.

For more information on the residential, retail and commercial opportunities at Palma de la Reina, contact the Newport Pacific rental office at 858-756-3771 or visit www.palmadelareina.com.

– Submitted press release