Palma de la Reina signs restaurateur Bob Djahanguiri

Palma de la Reina has signed a lease with accomplished restaurateur Bob Djahanguiri, a Rancho Santa Fe resident and co-owner of the popular eatery The Rancho Santa Fe Bistro.

Djahanguiri’s concept for his new space at Palma de la Reina includes an Italian coffee house, convenience market and classic European steak house. Tenant improvements have begun with a projected opening in early summer.

“Bob is a world-class restaurateur whose distinguished career includes a number of nationally- acclaimed establishments in Chicago, Dallas and Minneapolis,” said Richard Cavanaugh, president and CEO of Newport Pacific, Inc., owner and developer of the Palma de la Reina mixed-use complex located at 5525 Cancha de Golf off Via de la Valle.

Djahanguiri is currently immersed in all details of the new venture, from interior design and décor to creation of the menu. Plans call for early morning specialty coffees, freshly made pastries and a juice bar, with handmade gourmet to-go items available all day from the village market. The operation will transition in the late afternoon to fine dining.

Located at the entrance to the Whispering Palms community in Rancho Santa Fe, Palma de la Reina includes two buildings of retail merchants, a third building of professional services providers and 54 two-bedroom, two-bath luxury apartment homes. The 81,336-square-foot complex is the final element in the Whispering Palms master plan, which was created by Newport Pacific in 1962.

Other retail commitments include Gyrotonic Rancho Santa Fe, Salon Draven, Whispering Palms Cleaners, Bella Botox and My Brighter Side, a boutique specializing in mastectomy products and services for women affected by breast cancer. In the commercial building, tenants include a real estate company, property management firm, and Rancho Santa Fe Cosmetic and Family Dentistry, which is now completing interior improvements.

Palma de la Reina is expected to be open for business and leasing at the end of April.

For leasing information, contact Scott Danshaw or Steve Willmore of Lee & Associates at 858-713-0309. – Submitted press release