Padres Pedal the Cause raises $1.8 million for cancer research

Padres Pedal the Cause, founded by Rancho Santa Fe’s Bill and Amy Koman, raised $1.8 million for cancer research in San Diego on Nov. 11-12.

The annual two-day cycling challenge brings together a community of cancer fighters, including survivors, families, children, doctors and researchers. More than 1,800 cyclists rode a combined 77,884 miles in support of cancer research in San Diego. Participants could opt to ride 21, 25, 37, 55, 66 or 88-mile courses over the two days. There were also rides for kids and even a stationary cycling class. Fundraising will continue through Dec. 20.

Pedal the Cause was founded in St. Louis in 2009 by Bill Koman, a two-time lymphoma survivor. After beating his cancer for the second time, Koman wanted to give back to the center where he was treated to help ensure that others would meet the same outcome. He founded Pedal the Cause St. Louis and it became the most successful cancer fundraiser in St. Louis.

Koman brought his cancer advocacy and philanthropy with him to San Diego, becoming a board member of the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health and creating Pedal the Cause San Diego to provide funding for the best cancer research ideas at all three of San Diego’s NCI-designated Cancer Centers.

One hundred percent of the funds raised go to cancer research at four local institutions: Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, and Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego. To learn more, visit gopedal.org