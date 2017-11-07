Osuna Adobe placed on National Register of Historic Places

Rancho Santa Fe’s Osuna Adobe was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places as one of the oldest historic adobes in California. The National Register, administered by the National Park Service part of the U.S. Department of the Interior, is the official list of buildings and sites that are worthy of preservation due to their significance in American history, architecture and culture.

The adobe, located on the Rancho Santa Fe Association-owned Osuna Ranch on Via de Santa Fe, dates back to the 1830s and was home to the first mayor of San Diego. After the adobe fell into disrepair in the 1920s, it was remodeled by Rancho Santa Fe architect Lilian Rice.

RSF Association Board President Fred Wasserman acknowledged Association horticulturist Caitlin Kreutz for her work in finally receiving the historical designation, a process that has been in the works for several years.

The historic designation is just one way in which the overall Osuna Ranch has been enhanced this year.

Caitlin Kreutz Landscaping upgrades at the Osuna Ranch. Landscaping upgrades at the Osuna Ranch. (Caitlin Kreutz)

“2017 was a great year for the ranch as we were able to catch up on some major deferred maintenance projects,” said Kreutz during an update at the Nov. 2 RSF Association board meeting.

Kreutz said the main barn was painted, large landscaping projects were completed due to a grant from the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club and they updated the footing in the riding arena making it “one of the best in the area.” Last month the Association additionally approved $25,000 out of the Osuna’s unrestricted reserve fund to replace the property’s fencing, which hasn’t been repaired or replaced in 20 years.

The RSF Garden Club’s Farm-to-Table Dinner and Silent Auction on Sept. 23 raised $7,000 for the Amigos de Osuna restoration fund, to help preserve the important piece of Ranch history, according to Kreutz.

The next big project at the Osuna Ranch is another landscaping effort made possible by a grant from the RSF Garden Club. A “picturesque” node with seating for visitors will be built on the west end of the property and they will also extend the trail around the perimeter of the ranch.

“It’s going to look really sharp out there. It’s a really a great community asset that I think is under-used,” Kreutz said, inviting the community out to enjoy the ranch.

The property is available for picnicking, tours, special events or other uses. To learn more about visiting the property, use the online form on the website at rsfassociation.org or call Field Operations Manager Arnold Keene at (858) 756-1174.