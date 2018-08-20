RSF Association will not file lawsuit regarding county housing developments

The Rancho Santa Fe Association announced they will not file or join a lawsuit against the County of San Diego that seeks to set aside the recent decision by the Board of Supervisors to approve the Harmony Grove Village South and Valiano housing developments.

The decision was made by a 6-1 vote of the RSF Association board of directors in executive session on Friday, Aug. 17, according to a release.

The two General Plan amendment projects approved by the board of supervisors last month represent a total 779 new housing units in Harmony Grove and Eden Valley, south of Escondido. Some Covenant residents asked the Association to get involved to stop the developments as they could have impacts on Rancho Santa Fe.

“While the board carefully considered member input, the advice of legal counsel, the Association’s various priorities and the likelihood that the communities most directly affected by the projects will institute their own litigation, among other factors, the board decided to devote Association resources to completing the fiber-optic network,” the release stated. “While legal opposition is not being pursued by the Association at this time, the board indicated that it will continue to monitor development in the County that may have a negative impact on the community and its residents.”

The Elfin Forest Harmony Grove Town Council is still considering legal action to contest the projects’ Environmental Impact Report under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and challenge the procedure of the General Plan amendments.The deadline to file is Aug. 26.