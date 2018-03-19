The Nativity School holds Annual Mother and Son Obstacle Course Event

The Nativity School’s third annual Mother and Son event took place Sunday, March 11 at the school’s Holy Family Activity Center. Preschool through 8th grade boys partnered with their moms for an afternoon team-building experience competing in an Xtreme Fun obstacle course.

Divided into five age groups, the teams battled to win the coveted grand prize of “Nativity Master Ninja.” Activities included an inflatable obstacle course, giant Jenga and Minute to Win It games as well as pizza and snow-cones from Kona Ice.

“I can't think of a better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than making memories and building my friendship with my sons! It's just an extra bonus that we won!” shared Tammy Lambert. “We love being part of the Nativity family!”

Melissa, Blake, Jared and Zachary Edwards Courtesy