Horizon Christian Fellowship in Rancho Santa Fe is excited to welcome back its Living Nativity with new and refreshed activities for the whole family. The Living Nativity will offer free tours nightly Dec. 15-18 from 6-9 p.m.

The event also includes a marketplace with camel rides, a snow hill with sledding, games and crafts for kids, hot chocolate and apple cider and some great food trucks as well.

The church is located at 6365 El Apajo Road. Check out nativity.horizon.org for more information.