The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe debuts Morada remodel

Morada at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe welcomed the new year with a whole new look.

During the renovation in early 2013, The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe moved the restaurant to the front of the hotel, taking over the old ballroom in an effort to capitalize on the sweeping views of the lawns at the center of the village.

“We always envisioned our restaurant as the second kitchen of Rancho Santa Fe and designed an open floor plan,” said The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe General Manager Jerome Strack. “Over the past three years we learned that our clientele preferred some privacy while dining and described the dining room as too open and not ‘ranchy’ enough.”

Courtesy The dining room at Morada. The dining room at Morada. (Courtesy)

With this feedback, ownership and interior designers sat down to come up with an overall look and feel that embraces the history of Rancho Santa Fe, while offering the color palette and privacy diners were looking for.

Rich velvety blues with leather and wood accents replaced the creamy whites, browns and greys. The feel of Morada remains casual yet upscale, with a tip of the hat to Rancho Santa Fe’s equestrian roots.

Visit www.theinnatrsf.com