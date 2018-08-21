Santa Fe Irrigation District general manager to retire

Michael Bardin Courtesy

The Santa Fe Irrigation District (SFID) has announced the upcoming retirement of SFID District General Manager Michael Bardin. Bardin will retire at the end of 2018, after more than 14 years at the helm of the water district and nearly 40 years of public service. The district’s board of directors will launch a search for the next general manager with the help of Alliance Recruitment Resources.

“Mr. Bardin has provided great leadership to the district for 14 years building an organization and a professional culture that is an outstanding example for any public agency,” said SFID Board President Michael Hogan. “At this time, the board is committed to selecting a general manager that will ensure continued success for the district.”