Childhood friends, Eagle Scouts, Marines

Captains Brad Abell and M.J. Harris are fulfilling their childhood dreams of serving their country as United States Marines. The two Rancho Santa Fe natives are currently serving together with the Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force – Central Command, in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Growing up the two were actively involved in Rancho Santa Fe’s local sports as well as Boy Scout Troop 766, earning their Eagle Scout Awards in 2006.

Abell graduated from Torrey Pines High School in 2008. After receiving a construction management degree from Cal Poly San Louis Obispo in 2012, Abell earned his Marine Corps commission in 2013. In 2014, Abell graduated from The Basic School in Quantico, Va., and went on to become a Combat Engineer. He is currently serving with the 7th Marine Regiment as the Headquarters and Service Company Commander.

Graduating from Santa Fe Christian High School in 2008, Harris went on to Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, receiving a degree in communications. After completing The Basic School and Naval Flight Training, Harris reported to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 onboard MCAS Miramar where he currently serves as an MV-22B pilot.