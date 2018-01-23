Renowned RSF architect Lilian J. Rice included on newly launched '50 Pioneering Women of American Architecture' website

Depression-era master architect Lilian J. Rice, known locally as the architectural designer of the village of Rancho Santa Fe and many of its estate homes built during the 1920s and 1930s, is now being honored as an influential national figure.

Rice, a California native, designed homes rich in innovative architectural craftsmanship and was architect to some of the nation’s wealthiest achievers during the first half of the 20th century.

She is now included in the newly launched website "50 Pioneering Women of American Architecture” created by the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation, a group that seeks to elevate women in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) professions.

The website pioneeringwomen.bwaf.org presents historically significant women practitioners as selected by a jury of prominent architectural historians and based on criteria of the highest standards, according to Cynthia Phifer Kracauer, AIA, executive director of the foundation.

Victoria Rosner, adjunct associate professor of English and Dean of Academic Affairs at Columbia School of General Studies, and Mary McLeod, professor of architecture at Columbia GSAAP, are co-directors of the project.

Rice was selected through a two-part process, according to Rosner.

“In the first part, many scholars nationally were solicited by the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation for names of women architects born before 1940 who had made significant contributions to our built environment. Then, a jury of three scholars — Ford Peatross, Sarah Whiting and Gwen Wright — convened to take that long list down to 50 names, one of which was Rice.”

Rosner and McLeod reached out to Diane Welch, Rice’s official biographer who lives in San Diego, to create a scholarly account of Rice’s life and work for inclusion in the website. Welch’s book, “Lilian J. Rice Architect of Rancho Santa Fe, California,” [Schiffer, 2010] took first place in the biography category at the San Diego Book Awards in 2011. Welch was subsequently honored by the County of San Diego and also by Save Our Heritage Organisation — with a People in Preservation Award — for her seminal work that brought Rice’s accomplishments to a greater audience.

“Diane Welch has devoted many hours to digging up little-known facts about the under-appreciated architect Lilian J. Rice,” said Bruce Coons SOHO’s executive director. “Her efforts to enlighten the public on [Rice’s] life and legacy are to be commended.”

The inspiring and educational website, ideal for practitioners and students alike, has been supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, the developer Forest City and dozens of architects and design firms. It started in 2012 with two women, Wanda Bubriski and Beverly Willis, who wanted to uncover the work that American women architects had done during the early decades of the 20th century.

“It is thrilling to see Rice, a woman in a man’s world, taking her rightful place among some of the nation’s most famed female architects,” said Welch. “And it is a great honor for me to have my scholarly work included in this landmark website. In elevating Rice to this level it is hoped that her buildings, 11 of which are included on the National Register of Historic Places, will continue to be cherished and preserved.”

Welch’s signed books on Rice are available exclusively through the gift shop at the Rancho Santa Fe Pharmacy in the village of Rancho Santa Fe. Call 858-756-3096 for more information.