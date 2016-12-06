Celebrate the holidays at the RSF Children's Library

The Rancho Santa Fe Children’s Library will hold two fun holiday-themed events next week. On Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a pajama storytime reading of “The Polar Express” with a surprise guest. Come in your pj’s to hear this favorite Christmas tale of an adventure to the North Pole. On Thursday, Dec. 15 Rabbi Levi Raskin will hold a holiday candle making craft at 3:30 p.m. Children will learn how to make a candle as well as learn about the traditions of Hanukkah.

The Children’s Library is also hosting a new Saturday family storytime at 11 a.m., all ages welcome.

The library is located at 17040 Avenida de Acacias and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.