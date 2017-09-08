Rancho Santa Fe Town Hall meeting on internet project to be held Sept. 14

A Town Hall Meeting on RSF Connect will be held Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. at the RSF Golf Club.

RSF Connect is a community project to bring 1-Gigabit-per-second internet service to all homeowners and businesses in the Rancho Santa Fe Covenant.This is a chance to learn about this important community project as it goes to a community-wide vote.

Attend the meeting to learn about: Benefits of 1-gigabit service; Project cost and financing; Rates/fees for homeowners; Project timeline; Internet, TV and phone services to be offered.Wine and hors d'oeuvres will be available. The RSF Golf Club is located at 5827 Via de la Cumbre, Rancho Santa Fe