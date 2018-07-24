RSF School District appoints Pinkerton as interim superintendent

Kim Pinkerton Courtesy

In a closed session meeting on Monday, July 23, the Rancho Santa Fe School District board appointed Kim Pinkerton as interim superintendent, effective immediately. The appointment was approved by a vote of 3-1-1, with board members Tyler Seltzer, Scott Kahn, and Tom Barton in favor and President Todd Frank opposed.

Board member Sarah Neal abstained from the vote.

“We feel her experience in the district and knowledge of our students, families, and community are the right fit during this transition time,” Seltzer said.

Pinkerton, who has been with the district for 15 years, has served as principal of the elementary school for the last 13 years.

Pinkerton will fill the leadership role left vacant by David Jaffe, who resigned suddenly on July 9. The board has declined to elaborate on the reason behind Jaffe’s resignation after he served two years as the district’s superintendent. On July 12, the board approved sending out a request for proposals for a superintendent search firm. After Lindy Delaney retired in 2016, the board hired the search firm of Leadership Associates at a cost of $13,500.

"I look forward to serving as the interim superintendent for the Rancho Santa Fe School District while the board conducts a comprehensive search for a permanent superintendent,” said Pinkerton. “My goals are to provide consistency and stability to the district while ensuring a great start to the school year for our students and families."