The Rancho Santa Fe Library celebrated the end of its “Reading Takes You Everywhere” summer reading program with an ice cream social on Aug. 4. About 600 children signed up to participate in the program this summer, which featured activities like life-sized Candy Land, baby splish splash on the library patio and over 100 guests showed up to see the Dinosaur Man program on July 31.

The ice cream social included ice cream floats, games led by volunteers, face painting and balloon animals by Spirit the Clown and an animal magic show by John Abrams.