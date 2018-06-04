A whole lot of Hullabaloo at the RSF Library this summer

The Rancho Santa Fe Children’s Library will kick off its “Reading Takes You Everywhere” summer reading program with a party on Thursday, June 7 from 3-4 p.m. at the library. The party will be a chance for young readers to sign up for the summer reading program and will feature ice pops, face painting and balloon figures by Carmen the Clown and more.
The summer is packed with activities including a concert with the popular Hullabaloo on Tuesday, June 12 at 10:30 a.m. Wild Wonders will visit and perform their “Design Solution from Pollution” show on Thursday, June 21.
The summer reading program runs through Aug. 3, capping off with an ice cream social.