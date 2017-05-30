Sheriff's Department investigating possible homicide in Rancho Santa Fe

Sheriff’s detectives were investigating a possible homicide at a home in Rancho Santa Fe after a 71-year-old man was found dead Tuesday afternoon, May 30, by his wife, a sheriff’s official said.

Deputies went to the home on La Brisa near Calle Dos Lagos about noon after getting a 911 call from a woman who came home from running errands and found her husband mortally wounded, said sheriff’s homicide Lt. Kenn Nelson.

Nelson said the victim had suffered trauma to his upper body and deputies summoned homicide investigators. He declined to say what kind of injuries the man had sustained.

Nelson said detectives were looking for a suspect they had identified. Investigators are also waiting for a search warrant to enter the home.

“We are still at the point of getting a search warrant for the property and need to get inside and get a better look at what evidence we have. And that will answer a lot of our questions,” Nelson said.

