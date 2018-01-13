Home invasion robbery occurs in Rancho Santa Fe

A home invasion robbery in Rancho Santa Fe took place Jan. 12, according to a San Diego County Sheriff's Department news release.

At 10:59 p.m. on Jan. 12 deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station responded to a call of a home invasion robbery in the 3900 block of Stonebridge Lane in Rancho Santa Fe. Four black male adult suspects, wearing masks and each armed with guns, entered the victims' house, the press release reported. The suspects bound the victims, and then ransacked the residence, according to the press release. The suspects left the area in an unknown direction. The loss is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the North Coastal Sheriff's Station Detective Unit. Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and callers will remain anonymous. Callers may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.