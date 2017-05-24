Rancho Santa Fe golfer tops strong field at West Coast Juniors

Rancho Santa Fe golfer Jackson Rivera, 14, won the Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational, held May 20-21 at Mesa Country Club in Mesa, Ariz. Jackson, an eighth grader at The Nativity School who has already committed to the University of Southern California, posted rounds of 67-66 — 133 to claim a seven-shot victory only several weeks after earning medalist honors at the World Junior Golf qualifier in La Costa.

According to Golfweek, Jackson recorded birdies on seven of the 10 par-five holes over two days and notched seven other birdies along the way. His victory was wire-to-wire as he birdied the opening hole of the tournament and played the first 10 holes in five under to surge ahead of the field. He carried a four-shot lead into the final round.

“I always play aggressive; I don’t like to play safe,” Jackson told Golfweek. “If anything, I was probably more conservative at this event than I usually am. I could reach all the par 5s in two, so I just needed to putt from off the green a lot and hit chip shots close. That’s what I did, and I was able to make a lot of putts.”

Jackson is currently ranked number 182 in the Golfweek/Sagarin junior ranking and is the top ranked golfer in his graduating class of 2021.