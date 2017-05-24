News Local News

Rancho Santa Fe golfer tops strong field at West Coast Juniors

Rancho Santa Fe golfer Jackson Rivera, 14, won the Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational, held May 20-21 at Mesa Country Club in Mesa, Ariz. Jackson, an eighth grader at The Nativity School who has already committed to the University of Southern California, posted rounds of 67-66 — 133 to claim a seven-shot victory only several weeks after earning medalist honors at the World Junior Golf qualifier in La Costa.

According to Golfweek, Jackson recorded birdies on seven of the 10 par-five holes over two days and notched seven other birdies along the way. His victory was wire-to-wire as he birdied the opening hole of the tournament and played the first 10 holes in five under to surge ahead of the field. He carried a four-shot lead into the final round.

“I always play aggressive; I don’t like to play safe,” Jackson told Golfweek. “If anything, I was probably more conservative at this event than I usually am. I could reach all the par 5s in two, so I just needed to putt from off the green a lot and hit chip shots close. That’s what I did, and I was able to make a lot of putts.”

Jackson is currently ranked number 182 in the Golfweek/Sagarin junior ranking and is the top ranked golfer in his graduating class of 2021.

