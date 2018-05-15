RSF Golf Club tees up renovation projects

As the Player’s Club at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club is a little underutilized, the RSF Golf Club Board of Directors has decided to make a few cosmetic changes to add some vitality to the space. According to RSF Golf Club President Bill Danola, they plan to purchase new modern TVs, a sound system, patio furniture and a shuffleboard table to add to the pool table that was donated by a member.

At the May 10 regular meeting, the Rancho Santa Fe Association board approved an expenditure of $75,000, from golf club funds.

“It’s one part of the work by the golf club board in terms of improving the facilities and operations here,” said RSF Association President Fred Wasserman.

The golf club is also in the process of refurbishing the main dining room and bar with $200,000 set aside for new furniture and carpet.

On the topic of the golf club, the board also had a discussion about two recently discovered categories of non-resident social memberships—one for former residents and a sponsored-member category.

“No one knew we had this category,” Wasserman said.

The categories came up during an accounting review of revenue and Wasserman said there is no record of the membership in either the Association or Golf Club records, although they did find an application form.

The members are charged $405 a year and there are currently 36 sponsored guests and 40 non-resident members According to treasurer Janet Danola, it amounts to about $29,000 in dues a year and $90,000 in dining.

Wasserman said they have asked the golf board to take a look at the memberships and determine if there are any recommendations on whether it should continue and if the fees are appropriate.

Board member Allen Finkelson said he is interested in hearing the golf club’s recommendations but he also thinks there should be a broader conversation about the use of Covenant facilities by non-members overall, such as with the tennis club sponsored memberships.