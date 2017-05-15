Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club hires Andrew Scott as new general manager

The Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club has hired new General Manager Andrew Scott. The new manager is expected to start at the club on July 17.

Scott has been serving as the general manager of the Moraga Country Club in the Bay Area since 2014 and Rancho Santa Fe will be a bit of a homecoming for him as he was the general manager at the Crosby National Golf Club from 2010-12.

“I have extensive ties to the community,” said Scott, who owns a home in the Crosby. “I have a particular fondness and respect for the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club as the oldest and most prestigious club in the area. It’s a great professional and personal opportunity for me.”

Scott started working in the country club industry as a teenager in Michigan, originally working as a swim instructor and lifeguard coach. He has more than 25 years of experience at former posts such as the Santa Ynez Canyon Club in Pacific Palisades, Manhattan Country Club in Manhattan Beach, and Bella Collina Towne and Golf Club in San Clemente. He has a lot of experience with capital projects development for clubs and associated member drives.

Scott also served as an adjunct professor at The Collins College of Hospitality Management at Cal Poly Pomona, where he greatly enjoyed teaching courses in club management.

“Rancho Santa Fe has one of the best golf courses in one of the best locations in the world,” Scott said. “I’m committed to the profession of hospitality and I have a reverence for the history and traditions of the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club and an appreciation for the members and the experience.”