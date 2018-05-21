SDUHSD, SBSD honored by SD County Taxpayers Association

The San Dieguito Union High School District and Solana Beach School District won the 2018 Regional Golden Watchdog Award from the San Diego County Taxpayers Association on May 17.

The districts were honored for collaborating on the interim housing for Solana Beach students during the reconstruction of Skyline School.Utilizing an existing San Dieguito’s temporary campus created during the reconstruction of Earl Warren Middle School, the partnership enabled the Solana Beach School District to keep students in their community, reduce the overall construction duration and save $10 million of Solana Beach’s Measure JJ funding.

“We’re very excited to recognize the good work done this year,” said Haney Hong, president and CEO of the San Diego County Taxpayers Association. “The Golden Awards Dinner is a great time –our theme this year is ‘America’s Finest Fairytale’—to acknowledge local government’s biggest achievements and also the flops from the past year.”

The Grand Golden Fleece this year went to the entire region’s response to the Hepatitis A crisis.