Rancho Santa Fe Gateway project's market back on the table

The Rancho Santa Fe Association board recently agreed in concept to the terms of an agreement proposed by Landrock Development, the developer of the Gateway project, according to a press release. The project is designed to include a grocery store and office space. The proposed agreement sets the parameters for the timing and terms for securing a grocery store for the project. While it does not guarantee a grocery store, it does enable Landrock to move forward with its application, the press release said.

“We conceptually approved a proposed agreement with the hopes that Landrock will be able to find a suitable grocery store for our community. The board and Association members would like to see a grocery store return to the Village. We believe this opportunity is our best chance at achieving that and is in the best interests of Rancho Santa Fe,” said Fred Wasserman, RSF Association board president.

As early as June 1, the board will make a preliminary determination on the project and consider a variance to increase the square footage allowed at the site. Upon board approval, the next step would be approval by the CDRC (Covenant Design Review Committee). As early as July, the board could consider final approval of the project. Once the application is approved, a building permit would be issued, the press release said.

The proposed agreement between the Association and Landrock will be posted prior to the June board meeting. At the open meeting, in addition to discussing the benefits of the project, the board will also discuss the risks the community is undertaking in moving forward with the project, including the risk that no market may materialize.

The project is proposed for the gas station site on La Flecha in the Village area. The plans for the project include a 5,000-square-foot space for a grocery store. The proposed development features three two-story buildings on the site clustered around a central outdoor plaza with an underground parking structure.