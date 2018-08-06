Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club announces board changes

Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club, a not-for-profit organization, recently announced changes to its board of directors. Due to personal circumstances, Philip Larsen has stepped down from his position as board president of the club. Larsen has served on the board since 2015, both as vice president and president of the club. Larsen has been a great asset to the Garden Club and will be missed by all who know him.

With Larsen’s departure, the board of directors has voted to make the following changes to the RSF Garden Club’s list of officers. Ted Butz will serve as the new board president; Annterese Toth as vice president; Skip Atkins as treasurer and Julia Monroe as secretary. The remaining directors include Anne Rogers, Anne Vuylsteke and Adrienne Falzon.

The RSF Garden Club is delighted to welcome Ted Butz as its new board president and Annterese Toth as its vice president. Both officers bring a wealth of valuable experience to the RSF Garden Club.

Butz and his wife, Suzanne, recently made the move to the Ranch from the east coast, after retiring as the CEO of a privately held specialty chemical company. Prior to this role, Butz was the senior executive officer in charge of Specialty Chemicals for FMC, a leading publicly traded chemical company. He currently serves on the board of directors for a public company in the specialty materials space.

Toth moved to the Cielo community in Rancho Santa Fe from Fallbrook where she was an active member of the Fallbrook Garden Club. As a member she served in various positions including meeting chair member. She also served as chairperson of the Bonsall Women’s Club Annual Fashion Show. Toth has 25 years of investment experience, and is currently senior vice president and financial advisor with Merrill Lynch in Rancho Santa Fe.