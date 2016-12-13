New executive director joins Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club

Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club, a not-for-profit organization, recently announced important staff changes. First, at the end of December, Executive Director Erin Browne will leave the Garden Club, get married, and move farther north. Secondly, Shelly Breneman has joined the RSF Garden Club as its new executive director.

"We are truly sorry to lose Erin. She is well-liked, very capable, and will be missed by all who know her. We are delighted to welcome Shelly to the RSF Garden Club," said Phil Larsen, Garden Club president. "Shelly brings a wealth of valuable experience to us. Shelly has previously worked in nonprofit organizations and has successfully planned and organized community events. We look forward to her help in keeping the Garden Club a special resource within RSF."

Breneman’s background includes 15 years of administration, event planning, program coordination and financial management experience in the nonprofit sector. She comes to the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club from the Welk Resort where she worked in Sales and Customer Service. Prior to her work in real estate, she served as the executive director for the Actors Alliance of San Diego, a 500-member non-profit service organization designed to promote the individual theater artist. Her experience also included stints as an arts educator and public speaker for several major theatre companies in San Diego and Hawaii.

“I am thrilled to be taking on the role of executive director for the Garden Club,” Breneman said. “I look forward to continuing the incredible traditions of the Garden Club in addition to implementing new events and programs that allow collaboration with other local organizations that serve the Rancho Santa Fe community.”

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that focuses on the development of charitable horticulture and charitable conservation activities, both within and outside the community of Rancho Santa Fe. For more information, visit www.rsfgardenclub.org.