RSF School Board President Todd Frank resigns

Rancho Santa Fe School District President Todd Frank has submitted his resignation from the district’s governing board, effective August 10.

In his letter of resignation to the San Diego County Superintendent of Schools., Frank stated that he had earlier decided not to run again at the end of his term this year and, after careful consideration, decided that this was the most appropriate time to submit his resignation.

Frank served on the board for eight years, elected in 2010 and served as president for multiple years.

According to an announcement on the district website, Frank’s resignation occurred within four months of the end of his term and pursuant to Education Code section 5093, his seat is required to remain vacant until a new board member is elected in the upcoming November 2018 election. So far parent and certified public accountant Kali Kim has pulled papers to run for the board.

Any qualified member of the public who is interested in running for the board must file the required paperwork with the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 10. For more information, visit sdvote.com

The board’s next meeting is Friday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.