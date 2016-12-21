Rancho Santa Fe resident named chair of Fowler College of Business Board of Directors

The Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University (SDSU) recently announced that Rancho Santa Fe resident Frederick W. Pierce has been named to the role of chair for the college’s board of directors.

Pierce, the president and CEO of Pierce Education Properties, a top national student housing company, earned a degree in finance from SDSU in 1984 and an MBA, also from SDSU, in 1988. He previously served as a trustee of the California State University (CSU) system, where he chaired several of the system’s committees.

“Fred has been a tireless advocate for the Fowler College of Business, SDSU and our students,” said Dr. George Belch, interim dean of the Fowler College of Business. “His dedication to the college along with his experience as a California State University trustee, an alumnus and a long-time member of the advisory board made him a natural choice to take on the role of chair.”

The board of directors is comprised of 30 individuals who are founders and current or former executives within some of the region’s most important organizations, such as KPMG, Verizon Wireless, Jack in the Box, Qualcomm, Wells Fargo Bank and Sempra Energy. Like Pierce, many of the advisors are alumni of the college.

“It is an honor to be selected by my fellow board members to serve in the role as advisory board chair, especially in light of the fact that the Fowler College of Business recently became the first named college at SDSU,” noted Pierce. “I look forward to sharing my vision with university administrators as we meet the unique challenges and celebrate the accomplishments that lie ahead for the college.”

Local philanthropist and San Diego Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler and his wife, Alexis, made a $25 million endowment gift to the university’s business school. The funds will provide scholarships and professorships, develop a lecture series, and provide international experiences and expanded programming for SDSU business students.

For more information, visit business.sdsu.edu.