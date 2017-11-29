RSF Firefighters team up with Toys for Tots for holiday Toy Drive

The Rancho Santa Fe Firefighters are once again hosting their annual Toys for Tots holiday toy drive in hopes of making the season a bit brighter for local children.

“We look forward to this event every year,” said Firefighter Kyle Carranza, who is coordinating this year’s toy drive. “It’s a simple gesture, but it can make such a difference for these kids. We hope that partnering with Toys for Tots will allow us to reach even more children this Christmas.”

Donations of new, unwrapped toys are being accepted now through Monday, Dec. 18, at all six Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District fire stations:

• Fire Station No. 1: 16936 El Fuego in Rancho Santa Fe

• Fire Station No. 2: 16930 Four Gee Road in 4S Ranch

• Fire Station No. 3: 6424 El Apajo in Fairbanks Ranch

• Fire Station No. 4: 18040 Calle Ambiente in Cielo

• Fire Station No. 5: 2604 Overlook Point Road in Harmony Grove

• Fire Station No. 6: 20223 Elfin Forest Road in Elfin Forest.

Directions to these fire stations can be found at www.rsf-fire.org.