Rancho Santa Fe firefighters recognized at Appreciation Dinner

At its recent Annual Employee Appreciation Dinner, the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District recognized two firefighters for their outstanding service to the organization and the community.

Engineer Cole Thompson was named the recipient of this year’s David B. Dewey Firefighter of the Year Award. Engineer Thompson was nominated for the award by his peers, for his professionalism, work ethic, leadership skills, and being a strong representative of the fire district. Additionally, Engineer Thompson serves as an instructor at the Palomar College Fire Academy where he was named Instructor of the Year by the 50th fire academy class.

In addition to the annual Firefighter of the Year Award, this year the fire district also recognized Firefighter Paramedic Scott Young with the Phoenix Award, a meritorious award given to those who go above and beyond in the line of duty. Young was nominated for his efforts on a medical emergency incident in which directed CPR and related life-saving efforts continue for nearly an hour. The patient regained pulses, was transported to the hospital, and is expected to recover.

Twelve district employees were also recognized at the event for their years of service, including Administrative Manager Karlena Rannals, who has served the fire district for 35 years.