Two rescued from vehicle in flooded creek

On Sunday, Jan. 22, at 5:58 p.m., firefighters from the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District and San Marcos Fire Department responded to the report of a water rescue south of Country Club Drive and Harmony Grove Road at the Arizona crossing. When they arrived on scene, firefighters found one small pick-up with two people, a 40-year-old male and his 11-year-old son, trapped inside. The estimated depth of the water was just above waist high with the water moving at approximately 20-25 mph. Swiftwater rescue teams from Cal Fire, Encinitas and Del Mar were then dispatched to this incident.

Rescue crews quickly set up a 100-foot ladder over the crossing to extricate the occupants from the vehicle. They also set up a crew downstream as a precaution in case the occupants ended up in the water. The victims were both successfully extricated via the extended ladder. They were assessed by paramedics and found to be uninjured.

“Drivers should avoid crossing roads that are flooded especially when they’re located in low-lying areas with moving water,” cautioned Battalion Chief Chris Galindo. “Although the flooded roadway may appear to be safe to cross and the conditions benign, it can be very deceiving and could result in a dangerous and life-threatening situation for the driver, other occupants, and first responders. Drivers are always encouraged to seek alternate and safer routes of traveling to their destinations.”

– Submitted press release