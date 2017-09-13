Sprinkler holds fire back at Morgan Run Resort

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 2:23 p.m., firefighters from the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District, Del Mar Fire Department, Encinitas Fire Department, and Solana Beach Fire Department responded to the report of a commercial fire in the 5000 block of Cancha de Golf at Morgan Run Resort.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters found a single-story hotel structure with light smoke showing. Firefighters quickly located the fire in a storage area of the building. One sprinkler head had activated and was keeping the fire from spreading. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames. They remained on scene for approximately 40 minutes to ensure the fire was out and clean up.

Everyone that was in the building at the time was able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. --Submitted press release