Two-alarm fire damages home in Fairbanks Ranch

On Thursday, Aug. 30, at 11:57 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire alarm activation at a roughly 15,000-square-foot home in the 16000 block of Via Lago Azul in the Fairbanks Ranch community. As they approached the scene, firefighters could see smoke from a distance and requested a first alarm structure fire. Upon arrival, the first-in engine confirmed a working attic fire and quickly requested a second alarm response.

Construction workers were in the structure at the time of the fire, but self-evacuated with no injuries. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and a third firefighter had a heat-related illness. All were transported to the hospital as a precaution at the request of incident command where they were treated and released. The Red Cross was called in to assist the homeowners. The cause of the fire is undetermined pending further investigation. — RSF Fire Department news release. City News Service contributed to this report