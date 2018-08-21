Attic fire damages home in Rancho Santa Fe

On Monday, Aug. 20, at 4:45 p.m., firefighters responded to the report of a structure fire in the 14000 block of Emerald Lane in the Del Mar Country Club neighborhood of Rancho Santa Fe. When they arrived on the scene, they could see smoke coming from the roof but no flames.

Firefighters worked quickly to find the location of the fire, which was in the attic, and extinguish it.

A second alarm was called to ensure there were enough resources due to the size of the residence, which is undergoing renovations.

Everyone was able to safely evacuate the home and no injuries were reported.