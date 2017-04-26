Santa Fe Irrigation District receives national awards in financial reporting

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada (GFOA) presented the Santa Fe Irrigation District (District) the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its seventh year successively, and the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the District’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for its 11th year successively, according to a press release.

The Budget Presentation Award and the Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by the district and its management, the press release said.

The district’s documents were judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and to motivate potential users and user groups to read the financial documents.

A Certificate of Recognition for the Budget Presentation and Award of Financial Reporting has also been awarded to the district’s Administrative Services Manager, Jeanne L. Deaver, for her responsibility in preparing the award-winning documents.

The GFOA program was established in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports that motion the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal. The GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program is the only national awards program in governmental budgeting.

The GFOA is a major professional association serving the needs of nearly 19,000 appointed and elected state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners throughout North America.