Fairbanks Pharmacy and Day Spa opens in Del Rayo Village

Fairbanks Pharmacy is now open in Del Rayo Village Shopping Center in Rancho Santa Fe, a full-service pharmacy offering specialty compounding, hormone replacement therapy, vaccinations and immunizations. Owner Bernard Gramlich said he believes that his is also the only pharmacy in the country with a day spa — the spa offers facials and peels, Botox and HydraFacial MD treatments.

As an independent, family-owned pharmacy, Fairbanks Pharmacy aims to offer friendly, personalized“concierge-style service,” knowing customers will remember when they are treated well.

“One of the things I love the most is that I feel like part of the community already,” Gramlich said. “I’ve been so embraced and people say they love us already. I’ve never had a welcome like this ever, it’s been amazing.”

Fairbanks is Gramlich’s fourth pharmacy — he opened two in San Diego, one is Escondido and one in Las Vegas before selling them in 2013 and retiring.

“When this space opened up, it was too good to let go. It’s in an underserved area and it’s the only pharmacy ever in Fairbanks Ranch and only the second in Rancho Santa Fe in the last 50 years,” Gramlich said. “There’s enough distance between us and the Rancho Santa Fe Pharmacy that we can work together to serve the community better.”

The former bike shop was reimagined as a full retail pharmacy in the front of the house. The back pharmacy at Fairbanks has two separate compounding rooms — if compounding, pharmacies must follow stringent new laws about the sterile cleanrooms where compounding takes place in order to avoid contamination.

“One of the things that excited me when this space opened up is that I would have the room to put this in,” Gramlich said, noting many smaller pharmacies do not have the space to build the separate compounding rooms that are now required.

Fairbanks will be the only compounding pharmacy in the area (the next closest is in Sorrento Valley) and they specialize in the formation of drugs that are not commercially available using state-of-the-art technology with FDA-approved chemicals. Pharmacists can compound practically any medication, from topical creams and lozenges to veterinary medications and hormone replacements.

“This has been the fun part of the pharmacy and we’ve already compounded about 30 medications over the last couple weeks,” Gramlich said.

Gramlich wanted to do the day spa as he used to own one with his sister in Los Angeles. He also created his own product line, GRAM Skincare (Oprah Winfrey was a fan) – the formulas were eventually sold to Estee Lauder.

For treatments, the spa uses ZO Skin Health and Eminence products, as well as PCA Skin and MenScience — they are the only non-physician’s office permitted to use ZO products, according to Gramlich.

“These are not just fluff products, they get really good results,” Gramlich said. “It’s all about getting the skin back to a healthy state and looking like a baby’s skin again.”

Gramlich is excited that the day spa is able to offer the HydraFacial MD, a machine that provides a non-invasive, multi-step treatment that combines the benefits of hydradermabrasion (like microdermabrasion but it’s wet), a chemical peel and pain-free extractions with no downtime and immediate visual results.

Shelly Lombardozzi, master esthetician, said the HydraFacial machine uses serums to cleanse the skin and exfoliate dead skin cells while extracting impurities.

“The serum at the end of the treatment is hyaluronic acid with peptides that softens fine lines and wrinkles leaves the skin looking dewy and fresh,” Lombardozzi said.

The spa may soon feature a new skincare line designed by Gramlich, he is working in the lab now on some peels for the spa which could potentially be sold to the public.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the pharmacy will hold a grand opening celebration from 4-8 p.m. There will be mini-facials and hand-treatments, live music, sips from local private wine buyer Della Vines and vendors such as ZO and Eminence will offer up samples and raffle prizes. The event will be a fundraiser for children’s leukemia research.

Fairbanks Pharmacy is located at 16089 San Dieguito Road, #H102, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067 in Del Rayo Village Shopping Center next to the post office. They also deliver. To learn more, visit FBpharmacy.com or call (858) 759-6625.