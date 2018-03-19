RSF's Emma Ritto heading to Boston's Classical Singer 2018 Competition in May

Emma Ritto, 16, competed at the Classical Singer 2018 Annual Competition held at the Thornton School of Music at the University of Southern California in February 2018. Emma competed as part of the High School Division (ages 14 - 19) and was named a winner in Round One and will continue on to Round Two, which will be held in Boston at the Classical Singer 2018 Convention this May to be held over the Memorial Day weekend.