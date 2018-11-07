Rancho Santa Fe election results

Below are the unofficial results from the Nov. 6 election:

Rancho Santa Fe School District

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Kali Kim and Jee Manghani appear to have won the two available seats on the school board. Kim was the top vote-getter with 30.12 percent of the vote. Manghani received 25.34 percent of the vote, with only 35 votes separating him from challenger Ben Brown.

A total of six candidates hoped to fill the two available seats.

There were also two write-in votes.

Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District

Incumbents John Tanner and Tucker Stine have won the two available seats on the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District board, with 43.37 percent and 38.01 percent of the vote.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors

For the first time in 26 years, the SD County Board of Supervisors will have a new representative in District 5: Jim Desmond has won the seat with 58.81 percent of the vote.

Desmond is currently the mayor of San Marcos.

San Dieguito Union High School District

In the district’s first by-area election, early results show Maureen “Mo” Muir in Area 1, Melisse C. Mossy in Area 3 and Kristin Gibson in Area 5 as the front-runners for the three available seats on the San Dieguito Union High School District board.

Candidates in the running for Area 1 representing Encinitas were Amy Flicker, and Rhea Stewart in Area 3 representing Solana Beach, Cardiff, Rancho Santa Fe and Encinitas. Cheryl James-Ward and Lea Wolf also sought the seat for Area 5, which represents the south part of the district in Carmel Valley and Pacific Highlands Ranch.

Solana Beach School District

The Solana Beach School District board had three seats up for grabs and early results show Vicki King, Debra Schade and Gaylin Allbaugh in the lead. The incumbent King was the top vote-getter with 31 percent of the vote.

A total of four candidates were in the running for the three available seats.

There were also 33 write-in votes

Whispering Palms Community Service District

William Haynor and Al Panton have won the two available seats on the Whispering Palms CSD board.

The November election was the first opportunity since 2016 for the Whispering Palms CSD to fill a vacant seat on its board.