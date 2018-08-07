Where the sidewalk ends

A small stretch of missing sidewalk along El Apajo in Rancho Santa Fe is part of the County of San Diego’s $692,000 Pedestrian Gap Improvement Project, aiming to benefit communities by enhancing pedestrian safety, accessibility and walkability in areas that attract a large number of pedestrians, including schools and community centers.

According to Gig Conaughton, communications specialist for the county, work is expected to begin this week where the sidewalk turns into dirt just past Solana Santa Fe Elementary School on El Apajo.

Conaughton said the project involves constructing 256 feet of new sidewalk, making a connection between Solana Santa Fe and the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District station.

The sidewalk construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of August.