RSF owners' West Coast crowned champion 3-year-old male at the Eclipse Awards

West Coast, shown above in the post parade before the Breeders' Cup Classic (Grade I) at Del Mar in November, was crowned champion 3-year-old male at the Eclipse Awards on Thursday night, Jan. 25, in Florida. The bay colt, owned by Gary and Mary West of Rancho Santa Fe, did not compete in the Triple Crown races last spring, but had a strong summer and fall campaign.

Among West Coast's victories were the Travers Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (Grade I), Pennsylvania Derby (Grade I) and Los Alamitos Derby (Grade III), and he was the top 3-year-old finisher in the Breeders' Cup Classic, with a third-place effort behind eventual Horse of the Year Gun Runner.