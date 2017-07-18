The Crosby Club thriving under new ownership

There have been a lot of changes at The Crosby at Rancho Santa Fe since Bando Group assumed ownership of the club on Jan. 30. Over the last few years, The Crosby went through bankruptcy and litigation between the club and the homeowners association before it was sold at public auction to Bando Development Co. Ltd., an international company based South Korea that has nearly 40 years of experience in golf and construction.

Immediately after purchase the renovations began, including $1 million in golf course improvements, an expanded dining deck set to open next week and the updated, newly opened Grill Room. Crosby Club staff welcomed a group of local realtors on July 11 to learn more about what Shannon Mahoney, director of membership, called “the new Crosby days.”

“It’s been a tough go for a few years and we’re really happy and excited to be under a new ownership group,” said General Manager Bryan Addis. “Bando owns 13 golf courses internationally and this is their first in the United States. They’re committed to excellence at The Crosby Club.”

The Crosby at Rancho Santa Fe is a private community along Del Dios Highway with approximately 420 homes and The Crosby Golf Club, which includes an 18-hole course, fitness center, tennis courts and pool in a resort-like setting.

Bando Development Co. Ltd., consists of two main departments — golf business development and construction business development. Bando manages luxury golf clubs in Korea, Japan and Saipan, and the construction business mainly focuses on the development of luxury apartments and high-rise buildings worldwide, including in Dubai.

After purchasing The Crosby, Bando scouted “the best professionals in the field,” bringing on a new general manager, head pro, superintendent and club chef. They hired world-renowned experts to make improvements to the fairway and green, and purchased upgraded top quality golf carts.

“We are confident and committed to make our best efforts to upgrade the value of The Crosby Club,” wrote Bando Chairman Hong-Sa Kwon in a letter to members. “We will consistently try to find out what changes and improvements are needed in the club and will implement them step by step in a professional, organized manner.”

Addis, a third-generation PGA member, took over as general manager five months ago and oversaw an overall cleanup of the golf course, improving the look and feel around the greens. They also made upgrades to the snack bar and on-course restrooms. In addition, the club will also remodel the pool and fitness kitchen.

On one of his visits, Kwan made an immediate decision to expand the club’s dining patio, taking advantage of wasted space. The expanded patio will bring seating for 40 and a fire pit, enclosed by glass panels to preserve the great views.

“It really changes the dynamic of the dining experience for the members,” Addis said.

All of the buildings underwent a fresh coat of paint and the latest completed renovation project was the grill and bar.

“It wasn’t as exciting of a room before,” said Addis of the space that was remodeled and refreshed by Daley Custom Homes and LeDimora interior design.

The room now offers a more “fresh and lively experience” with new flooring, lighting and stylish and cozy seating, such as a banquette along one wall. The room now opens up to bring in the outdoors and there are now seven TVs inside and one outside to catch up on PGA action rather than just three.

Local realtors listened attentively as Mahoney explained how The Crosby has re-launched its membership and has added several membership categories.

They have a corporate membership that allows people from Los Angeles or the desert (those with primary residences 100 miles from the club) to be members and a new junior executive membership for people ages 25 to 46 to purchase a membership on a scale.

For those who live within the gates or within five to 10 miles from The Crosby, there is a sports membership that allows access to the pool, the fitness center, eight rounds of golf a year and access to the driving range. There is also a social membership for residents of The Crosby and Lakes that provides access to all dining and social functions.

“The Crosby has really turned itself to a family club,” Mahoney said, noting they offer movie nights, activities for kids during events that cater to adults, a junior golf program and tennis lessons. “We’re trying to make it a more of a family environment.”

To celebrate summer and some of the new changes, the club is hosting a member appreciation event on Friday, July 28 from 5:30-10 p.m.

In the “new Crosby days,” residents appear to be pleased with the changes.

“I’ve been a member of the club for 10 years so I’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly,” said Craig Bernard, a member of The Crosby Estate’s Master Association Board of Directors. “I can tell you this — the board is extremely happy and has an excellent working relationship with Bando.”

To learn more, visit TheCrosbyClub.com