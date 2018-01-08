Country Friends Giving Hearts dinner dance Feb. 2

The Country Friends will host its first annual Giving Hearts Dinner Dance at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club on Friday, Feb. 2. All proceeds will benefit The Country Friends Legacy Campaign, supporting local causes throughout San Diego.

The event, emceed by Andrea Naversen, will unveil the 2018 Chosen Charities and will include a red carpet entrance, a three-course dinner with fine wines and dancing on the Sunset Terrace.

The event will kick-off with a champagne reception at 6 p.m. and a meet and greet on the red carpet with Eileen Finney playing Joan Rivers welcoming guests. Dinner will be held at 7 p.m., followed by the charity announcement at 8 p.m. and dancing at 9 p.m.

Space is limited and tickets are available to purchase online at thecountryfriends.org