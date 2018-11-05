RSF Connect hits 15-mile milestone

The coils of orange conduit wire continue to roll out into Ranch roads—so far about 15 miles of conduit has been installed in the 60-mile Rancho Santa Fe fiber-optic network.
At the Nov. 1 Rancho Santa Fe Association meeting, Assistant Manager Arnold Keene provided an update on the $19 million project that will connect Covenant members to one gigabit internet service. Keene said HP Communication crews are moving fast and the reported traffic delays have been minor on the roads. The trenching has gone well and this week finishing patches will be done on Via De Fortuna. This week, the walls are also expected to go up on the network’s control office at the top of the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club property.
“We are on schedule and on budget and we’re looking at beating our official finish date,” Keene said of the projected 12-month construction timeline that targets a fall 2019 completion. “We are hopeful. There’s a lot of progress going on right now.”