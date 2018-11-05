RSF Connect hits 15-mile milestone

At the Nov. 1 Rancho Santa Fe Association meeting, Assistant Manager Arnold Keene provided an update on the $19 million project that will connect Covenant members to one gigabit internet service. Keene said HP Communication crews are moving fast and the reported traffic delays have been minor on the roads. The trenching has gone well and this week finishing patches will be done on Via De Fortuna. This week, the walls are also expected to go up on the network’s control office at the top of the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club property.