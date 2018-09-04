Rancho Santa Fe Connect construction kicks off

Construction of the Rancho Santa Fe Association’s new $19 million Rancho Santa Fe Connect fiber optic network has begun in the Covenant, bringing community members closer to one gigabit internet service.

The Association will pay for the construction and own the fiber-optic backbone while individual homeowners will be responsible for connecting their homes to the network. The internet service provider, Race Communications, will own and operate the electronics in the central office located on the RSF Golf Club property, install modems and provide service for customers.