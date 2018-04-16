RSF resident Cole Harris commits to sail at Dartmouth College

Cole Harris, Francis Parker Class of 2018, confirmed his commitment to sail at Dartmouth College in a special ceremony held April 11 at Francis Parker School.

Cole, a resident of Rancho Santa Fe, comes from a sailing family and has been sailing since the young age of 5, competitively since the age of 7. He has lived in San Diego his entire life, and admits sailing on the East Coast at Dartmouth will be different. As one of the top programs in the country, the level of competition will be challenging and exciting.

Dartmouth was a perfect fit for Cole who enjoys hiking, mountain biking, and other outdoor activities conducive to the college’s Appalachian surroundings. “It just clicked,” said Cole, of his first visit to Dartmouth last spring.