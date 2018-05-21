RSF Foundation's Christy Wilson named a 'Most Admired CEO' finalist

RSF Foundation CEO Christy Wilson Courtesy

Rancho Santa Fe Foundation recently announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Christy Wilson, has been named as a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal’s Most Admired CEO award. This annual award recognizes local industry leaders’ great achievements within their companies and in the community.

Under Wilson’s leadership, RSF Foundation has seen tremendous growth; currently with more than $120 million in assets, the Foundation has granted more than $73 million to nonprofits across the globe since 1981. From 2016 to 2017, the Foundation saw a 43 percent increase in the total amount of grants that were awarded.

Wilson has served the community faithfully for over 20 years as the CEO of RSF Foundation and embodies the vision to be a comprehensive center for impactful philanthropy that inspires the joy of purposeful giving.