Cars and Coffee brings people together in Rancho Santa Fe

On Saturday, Dec. 2 there was a decidedly unique Rancho Santa Fe scene in the village: a man riding his horse among Lamborghinis and Ferraris. The treat for the eyes was complimentary of a newly established weekend gathering: Rancho Santa Fe Cars and Coffee.

The informal event, held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the intersection of Paseo Delicias and Avenida de Acacias in the village, is an opportunity for car enthusiasts to gather and check out a variety of vintage and newer sports and luxury cars.

A Lamborghini Murcielago at a recent Cars and Coffee gathering. Maurice Rizzuto

“This particular event is by car enthusiasts for car enthusiasts and we invite the general public,” said organizer Maurice Rizzuto. “Bring your car and share conversations with fellow car enthusiasts.”

Cars and Coffee has been going for the last several months after the popular Secret Car Club discontinued its village meetups after seven years this August. Rizzuto, a car collector and local real estate advisor, said the new event has no affiliation with the Secret Car Club, which continues as a private group for members.

Rizzuto and the chief promoters for RSF Cars and Coffee are all active car enthusiasts and collectors.Rizzuto said the gatherings draw all different types of cars and interests and he often works to attract cars to Rancho Santa Fe that are showing in other Southern California events.

A recent Rancho Santa Fe Cars and Coffee meetup. Maurice Rizzuto

November gatherings included sightings of a red Lamborghini Murcielago; a “super rare” 1966 Ferrari GTB/2 in the color “Verde Medio,” an almost aqua green; as well as an original Fisker Karma EcoChic, one of just 900 made.

“We’ve had a good turnout and we hope to slowly grow it,” Rizzuto said. “Our gatherings are very laid back, just car enthusiasts talking about cars. It also helps give a little boost to businesses in the area.”